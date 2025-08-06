Houston shooting: Woman killed, allegedly shot by her husband in parking garage

The Brief A 31-year-old woman has died after being allegedly shot by her husband in a parking garage on Wild Indigo Street. According to police, there was a disturbance between the two and the man shot the wife multiple times before driving off. Houston police have not located the husband at this time.



A woman was found shot, allegedly by her husband, in a parking garage near West University Place and Houston police are investigating.

Wife killed, husband not found

What we know:

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Wild Indigo Street and found the wife, 31, in a parking garage.

According to officials, she had gunshot wounds in her torso and leg. The woman was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

It was initially reported the husband and wife were having a disturbance and the husband shot the wife before driving off in his truck.

Houston police are investigating.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the disturbance between the husband and wife in the parking lot.

At this time, police have not pubically identified the husband or reported if he is in custody.