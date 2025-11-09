Man shot at Houston apartment complex near NRG; suspects may have robbed him earlier, police say

The Brief A young man was found shot on Westridge Street near NRG Stadium. Police say the suspects might've been involved in the victim being robbed hours prior. Anyone with information can call Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



Houston crime: Westridge robbery, shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. Sunday at Morgan Apartment Homes on Westridge Street, near the South Loop and Kirby Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound. A lieutenant at the scene said the man tried finding help at the complex.

Police applied a tourniquet on the victim, and he was taken to a hospital. He was last reported to be in critical condition.

It's believed the suspects who shot the victim had also robbed him at gunpoint a few hours prior, at about midnight.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no description available about any suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on these incidents can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Major Assaults Division: 713-308-8800

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)