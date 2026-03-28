Houston shooting: Mother detained after allegedly shooting son
HOUSTON - Houston police detained a mother after she allegedly shot her son at a home east of Houston early Saturday morning.
Mother accused of shooting son
What we know:
Lt. Ali says they were called to a shooting on Valencia Drive near the I-10 East Freeway.
According to officials, they arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest with a lot of blood loss. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston
The mother, who is in her 70s, was detained after Lt. Ali reports she shot her son after the two got into an argument.
Police recovered a firearm at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
Police have not reported wht the argument was about.
The Source: Information provided by HPD Lieutenant Ali at the scene.