Houston shooting: Mother detained after allegedly shooting son

The Brief Houston police say a mother in her 70s was detained for allegedly shooting her son. According to officials, the mother and son were involved in an argument before the shooting. The son, who is in his 50s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.



Houston police detained a mother after she allegedly shot her son at a home east of Houston early Saturday morning.

Mother accused of shooting son

What we know:

Lt. Ali says they were called to a shooting on Valencia Drive near the I-10 East Freeway.

According to officials, they arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest with a lot of blood loss. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

The mother, who is in her 70s, was detained after Lt. Ali reports she shot her son after the two got into an argument.

Police recovered a firearm at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Police have not reported wht the argument was about.