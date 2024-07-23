The Houston Police Department is looking for a man charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting on March 24.

Charles Dee Strain III, 35, who is currently at large, faces serious charges for the attack that left two men injured.

Charles Dee Strain III (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The victims, aged 37 and 32, were found with gunshot wounds by HPD patrol officers near State Highway 288 and North MacGregor Way. Authorities say the attack occurred at the intersection of Oakdale Street and Almeda Road when the victims were stopped at a stop sign. The unknown shooter fled the scene on foot, leaving behind a trail of uncertainty.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, but HPD has identified Strain as the primary suspect through a combination of witness statements and evidence from the scene. The Harris County District Attorney's Office has since charged Strain, but authorities are still searching for him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Charles Dee Strain III or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

