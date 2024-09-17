A man and a woman were found dead in a west Houston apartment Monday night in what police believe is a murder-suicide.

Authorities responded to an apartment complex on Briar Forest Drive just before 8 p.m. After entering the unit for a welfare check, police say they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds in the front room. In the bedroom, a man was found dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man is believed to be a deputy with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office. Investigators are working to confirm his identity.

The investigation is ongoing, with further details expected to emerge.