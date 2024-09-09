The Brief A man was shot and killed early Monday morning on Lipan Road in Houston. Two men were seen talking to the victim before shooting him and running away. The suspects returned moments later, fired more shots, and then left again; police are investigating.



A man was shot and killed in the early hours of Monday morning in southwest Houston and authorities are actively searching for two suspects connected to the fatal incident.

Police were called to the scene at around 12:55 a.m. and found the man lying in the yard at 8925 Lipan Road, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene. Investigators believe the victim was in his early 20s, but his identity has not yet been confirmed.

According to witness statements, two men were seen talking to the victim before gunfire erupted. After shooting the victim, the suspects ran from the scene, heading northwest through a nearby park. However, just minutes later, the pair returned to the location and fired additional shots at the victim before fleeing again.

At this time, no further details about the suspects have been released. Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

The investigation is still in its early stages, and authorities are working to gather more evidence and lead in the case.