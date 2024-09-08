The Brief Escaped inmate Jesus Villarreal, 39, was captured in Calallen, Texas, after fleeing the Huntsville Unit on Sunday. Villarreal was serving a 63-year sentence for multiple violent crimes and was believed to have stolen a vehicle during his escape. He was apprehended without incident and now faces additional charges for escaping prison.



A Texas inmate who escaped from the Huntsville Unit was captured in Calallen, Texas, after a statewide search on Sunday. The inmate had fled the maximum-security prison earlier that day, prompting authorities to issue warnings and launch an extensive manhunt.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jesus Villareal, 39, was determined missing from the Huntsville Unit on Sunday,in Huntsville, Texas. (Photo: Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

Jesus Villarreal, 39, was discovered missing from the prison earlier that morning. Authorities believed he had fled in a maroon Chevrolet Malibu stolen from a nearby convenience store.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Villareal was believed to be in a maroon Chevy Malibu with Texas license plate BK7P566 from a nearby convenience store. (Photo: Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

Villarreal was serving a 63-year sentence for multiple violent offenses, including four counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault outside of Cameron County. He also had an additional charge for possession of a deadly weapon in prison, dating back to 2015.

Villarreal will now face additional charges for his escape, adding to his already lengthy prison sentence.

Officials credited the quick response and efforts of law enforcement in bringing Villarreal back into custody. Anyone with further information can contact the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate Jesus Villarreal was taken into custody in Calallen. (Photo: Texas Department of Criminal Justice)