Police arrested two people for the Sept. 5 shooting death of 30-year-old Rene Hernandez on Thursday. The duo was charged Friday, the same day Hernandez's family laid him to rest.

The suspects, 27-year-old Eduardo Guerrero, and 28-year-old Crystal Rodriguez, are charged with capital murder in the case. Police say the duo was trying to rob Hernandez when the killing happened.

SUGGESTED: Houston family holds vigil for mother killed in front of 3-year-old son

According to authorities, on Sept. 5, officers found Hernandez in his car in the 11700 block of Bob White Drive, unresponsive, with a gunshot wound.

Officers with the HPD South Gessner Patrol Division's Crime Suppressant Team arrested both suspects on Thursday after linking them to the crime.

Hernandez's brother, Kevin Hernandez says his big brother was a hard worker who was loyal to his family. While the arrests are a step closer to justice, nothing can heal the pain they've felt from this loss. "I don't feel anything because he's not coming back... He's not coming back."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Kevin said the past several days have been extremely hard for the entire family, and he wants to see these alleged killers brought to justice.

"It hasn't been good, we try to stay strong, but we keep breaking down every time we get thoughts about him. Whenever we saw him at the funeral today... It's just been really hard," he says.