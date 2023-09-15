On Friday, friends and family gathered to remember and honor 34-year-old Sherniqua "Danny" Banks. Police say that Banks was shot while driving with her 3-year-old son in the car in the Acres Homes area of northwest Houston on Sept. 7.

"She was my world, my everything, my only child," said Bank's mother, Lisa Callaway.

Callaway says her daughter was one of a kind. She did community volunteer work, worked very hard to graduate from college, and was a wonderful mother.

"They say you're not supposed to question God, but I am. I am," said Callaway.

Police say Banks was driving in the 2800 block of W. Gulf Bank Road, near W. Montgomery Road when a four-door SUV opened fire on Bank's SUV. The man sitting in Bank's passenger seat was shot but survived and her 3-year-old son, who was in the back seat, wasn't injured. Callaway says he's still dealing with those images, sounds, and memories.

"My grand-baby he's been hollering and screaming every night for his mom. He's been walking around the house going 'pow' 'pow'. He says ‘my mam been killed’," she said.

A press release says police located a matching sedan not long after the shooting with a blown-out tire. They detained the two people trying to change the tire. Police questioned and released the two without any charges filed. Detectives believe a third person, the shooter, ran away before officers arrived.

"I just wish these people put these guns down, there are more ways to settle situations than guns," said Callaway.

Police would like to speak with anyone who has information about the shooting or video of the incident. You can contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.