One suspect has been arrested and another is wanted in connection to a Houston shooting that left a 19-year-old man paralyzed, police say.

According to HPD, Christopher Leeshwan Wilson, 19, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is not in custody.

Wanted suspect Christopher Leeshwan Wilson (left); Carson Hoskins (right) (Photos: Houston Police Department)

Earlier this year, Carson Hoskins, 19, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and remains in jail, according to HPD.

They are both charged in connection to the shooting of a 19-year-old man on Feb. 7, 2022, in the 5100 Griggs Road.

Police found the teen with a gunshot wound at a parking garage. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and survived his injuries, but he remains paralyzed, police say.

According to police, a witness reported that two male suspects had taken out guns, and one of them shot him. Police say the investigation identified Wilson as the shooter.

Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts or in the case is asked to call the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at (713)308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.