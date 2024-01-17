Houston shooting: Sketch released of man who shot woman on Thrush Drive

Houston police have released a sketch of the suspect involved with the shooting of a woman in southeast Houston on Dec. 18, 2023.

According to the Houston Police Department, the man is described as Black with a slender build with either braids or dreads. His approximate age is between 25 to 30. He was possibly driving an early 2000s Honda Civic, officials say.

The press release from police says officers arrived at 6318 Thrush Drive where they found a 23-year-old woman with a single gunshot wound. Houston Fire Department paramedics took her to the hospital where she is expected to recover.

Houston Police Department sketch of suspect in Thrush Drive shooting

HPD investigators believe the woman was shot by the unknown man and she ran to a neighbor, who called 911.

As of now, there is no known motive.

Anyone possessing information on this case is encouraged to reach out to the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.