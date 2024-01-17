The Houston Police Department is urging the public to help identify a man involved in a recent shoplifting incident turned robbery in north Houston.

Police say an unidentified man entered the store in the 500 block of Crosstimbers Street and looked at different items. An observant employee, recognizing the man as a frequent shoplifter, locked the front door to prevent the suspect from leaving without paying for the items. This led to a tussle between the suspect and the employee. In response, the suspect punched the employee multiple times in the face. In fear for his safety, the employee unlocked the front door, allowing the suspect to leave in an unknown direction.

HPD has assigned case number #1677856-23 to this incident and is seeking any information from the public that could help identify the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a black pullover and black jeans. He was notably wearing sandals at the time of the incident.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to this case to come forward and contact the Houston Police Department.