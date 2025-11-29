Texans' health care experience near worst in US, poll finds

article

The Brief Texas ranks 48th in the nation for overall health care experience in a new Gallup poll. Nearly half of polled Texans skipped needed care due to cost, and premiums could more than double if tax credits expire. With one of the highest uninsured rates in the U.S., experts warn access and affordability may worsen without federal action.



Texas has nearly the worst health care experience in the nation, a new Gallup poll has found.

The news comes as Texans brace for a potentially explosive rise in coverage costs in the new year, with Biden-era tax credits set to expire.

The poll found that those in the states with the worst experience were more likely than top-ranked states to go without recommended health care.

Texas ranks in bottom 5 for health care

Gallup asked nearly 20,000 Americans 27 questions about their experience with health care. The answers given by Texans ranked the state 48th, with just New Mexico, Nevada and Alaska scoring worse.

Texas health care cost

Texas ranked at 50 for the cost of health care, earning a D+ from Gallup.

Twenty-eight percent of Texans reported costs as a major financial burden for their household.

Many also say they skipped necessary care, with these respondents coming in at 44 percent. They say they avoided procedures, lab tests or evaluations in the past year because they couldn't afford it.

Thirty-five percent of Texans also said they skipped doses of prescribed medications to stretch out the bottle, opting to miss a pill and put off buying a refill.

Texas health care quality

Texas ranked at 48 for health care quality, earning a C+.

Only 26 percent of Texans strongly agreed that their doctors know their health needs and care preferences.

Only 34 percent said they strongly agree they can see the same medical professionals when they need care.

Sixty-six percent said their primary care physician ensures they receive all recommended health screenings or evaluations.

Texas health care access

Texas earned a C+ for access to care, ranking 40th in the nation.

Twenty-six percent said their care was prevented by distance to or location of medical professionals.

Others were delayed by wait times, with 36 percent saying their care was negatively affected in the past year for that reason.

Only 47 percent reported having easy or somewhat easy access to care.

Texas health care premiums may skyrocket

Health care costs are poised to climb for millions of Americans, and data shows costs for Texans will likely be well above the national average.

The enhanced premium tax credits that kept plans affordable are set to expire at the end of this year, and if Congress doesn't extend them, premiums are set to skyrocket next year.

Texas is one of 10 states that did not expand Medicaid back in 2012, which means millions in the state rely on buying private plans through the federal marketplace.

According to the Texas Association of Health Plans, average premiums, nationwide, are projected to climb roughly 75 percent. Here in Texas, it's expected to top 115 percent. That means the average monthly cost for a family is forecasted to jump from $1,600 to more than $3,400.

Roughly 3.3 million Texans buy insurance on their own. Close to a million gained coverage only because of the expanded tax credits. And experts fear without that financial help, many will drop coverage altogether.

Texas already leads the nation in the number of uninsured residents, with about 17 percent. Officials warn that will likely rise above 20 percent, because Texans won't be able to afford it.

The White House is circulating a proposal that would extend subsidies to help consumers pay for coverage under the Affordable Care Act for two more years, according to The Associated Press.

Details of the proposal weren’t yet made public, such as how the subsidies would be extended. The Trump administration has also not yet made any announcements – and the White House stresses that no plan is final until Trump announces it.