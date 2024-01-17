In a call for public support, the Houston Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying individuals involved in a series of aggravated robberies in northwest Houston. Two unidentified men walked into a Subway in the 5300 block of Antoine around 4:40 p.m. on November 6.

HPD says the duo approached the counter, with one brandishing a handgun. Unable to find an employee, one of the suspects leaped over the counter, eventually finding the employee at the back of the store. The armed individual then escorted the employee to the cash register, making her open the cash drawer. After taking the money, the suspects left the scene in a gray and black small SUV.

One suspect is described as a black man, approximately 5’9, wearing a black jacket and gray shorts. The other suspect, another black man, also stands at 5’9 and is observed wearing orange pants and a black shirt.

These suspects are also linked to a prior aggravated robbery at Domino's in the same vicinity on November 8. Authorities say they walked into the restaurant on the 5300 block of Antoine, jumped over the counter, and demanded money from the cash register with a handgun. They then forced the employees to open the register. After taking the money, the suspects left the location in an unknown direction.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.