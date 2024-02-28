Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a business in north Houston.

The shooting was reported around 6:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 10200 block of Bauman Road near Robmore Street.

According to police, a man was shot to death in the parking lot.

Two people have been detained, officials say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.