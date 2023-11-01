A teenager was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Halloween night in northeast Houston.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Woolworth.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Woolworth.

Police were responding to the shooting, when they were notified that the parents of a 16-year-old boy were driving their child to a fire station with a gunshot wound, officials say.

The teen was taken to the hospital from the fire station with gunshot wounds to both of his legs, police say.

There is no description of a suspect at this time. Police say based on statements made to officers, the suspects may have driven up before the shooting and then fled in the vehicle.

The investigation continues.