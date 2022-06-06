Suspect fled after exchange of gunfire with officer in SE Houston: HPD

article

An officer was not injured, and a suspect fled the scene after an exchange of gunfire in southeast Houston, police say.

The incident occurred Monday morning, shortly after midnight, in the 4500 block of Idaho Street.

Officers had responded to a disturbance call and were investigating for about 30 minutes before they heard gunshots in the area, police say.

According to HPD, an officer went outside to investigate and saw a white Expedition, possibly a 2000 model, drive past on Idaho.

Police say a passenger in the vehicle brandished a weapon in the direction of the officer, and the officer fired his weapon multiple times.

The vehicle continued down Idaho Street. When the vehicle was about a block away, the suspect fired his weapon multiple times in the direction of the officer, police say. The vehicle then left the scene.

The officer was not injured. Police say it’s not known at this time if the suspect or anyone in the vehicle was injured.

The incident remains under investigation. HPD says they have surveillance video of the vehicle.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.