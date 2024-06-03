Houston police are investigating after a man and a woman were found shot to death near Buffalo Bayou Trail on Sunday night.

Police say officers first responded to the 600 block of Franklin Street around 6:35 p.m. for a report of a person who had been found dead.

Authorities say they found a man with at least one gunshot wound unresponsive on the sidewalk near Buffalo Bayou Trail. The man, believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead.

Houston police investigate a deadly shooting near Louisiana and Franklin.

Officers were searching the area for witnesses when they found a woman, believed to be in her 60s, shot to death on a stairwell leading up to the intersection of Congress and Smith from the trail, police say.

Authorities say there is no known motive or suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)308-3600.