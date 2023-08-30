A man was taken to the hospital after he was found shot multiple times on the side of the road in southwest Houston, police say.

The shooting was reported just after midnight Wednesday morning in the 2900 block of S Gessner Road.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

According to police, a wrecker driver called for help after finding the man on the ground along the roadway.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, had been shot in the back and the ankle, police say. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Houston police investigate a shooting on South Gessner Road.

Police say the man said that he had been robbed.

SUGGESTED: Registered sex offender free on bond allegedly pistol whips driver he crashed into

Police also said that small bags of marijuana were found at the scene.

There is no description of a suspect at this time. The investigation into the shooting continues.