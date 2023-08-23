Expand / Collapse search
Houston shooting: Man shot near Jensen, Lorraine; search for shooter

Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Police are searching for a shooter after a man was found wounded near an intersection in northeast Houston.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1900 block of Jensen Drive at Lorraine Street overnight and found a man on the ground.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Jensen.

He was taken to the hospital and was undergoing surgery.

Police says witnesses reported seeing a Cadillac drive up to the scene, two males got out, and one of them shot the man before driving off eastbound.

There is no further description of the males or the vehicle they were in at this time. The investigation continues.