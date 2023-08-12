A man was shot and killed after trying to intervene in a fight in the parking lot of a Houston shopping center, police say.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Friday in the 9400 block of Cullen.

Police say the suspect and a man in a wheelchair were involved in some type of fight when a third man tried to intervene.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly shooting on Cullen.

The suspect took out a gun and started shooting, striking the man who had tried to intervene, police say.

The suspect fled the scene. The investigation continues.