Splendora family firework stand allegedly robbed over $5,000 in product days before New Year's celebrations

The Brief A family fireworks stand in Splendora was allegedly robbed of over $5,000 worth in product. The owner tells FOX 26 that they filed a police report with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office after the incident occurred over the weekend. The main products stolen, according to the owner, were high-priced firework packets.



A family-owned and operated firework stand in Splendora was allegedly robbed of over $5,000 worth of product over the weekend.

What we know:

The owner tells FOX26 that the suspects were spotted on security footage recording the outside of the shop, but the cameras themselves were also stolen by the thieves.

"We lit it up, we put new lights out and everything," Marty Flanagan, Owner of Boom Shack Fireworks, said. "This was like, lit up like Fort Knox, and for people not to see something happening here…"

The alleged theft occurred just days before New Years Eve, one of the stand's most important days of the year.

"We live on Social Security," Flanagan said. "This is our supplement to help us get through it. You know, through the months paying our bills, and now we had to take money away from us to put it back in."

Two employees, Jamie Stewart and Jamie Stewart, said they closed the stand for the night Saturday around midnight, and when they came back to open the next day, they noticed the locks were damaged.

"We had big cats, like a big pack that we put outside, it was like $500 worth," Stewart said. "A huge box that was gone. My speakers gone. They took my speaker."

What's next:

Flanagan says he made a report with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

FOX 26 requested more information in regards to the report, and are awaiting a response from the department.