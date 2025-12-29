Shaquille O’Neal offers support to Kemah Police Department's 7'3" tall cadet

The Brief NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal visited the Kemah Police Department to mentor cadet Jordan Wilmore after he failed his state exam by a single point. O’Neal is sponsoring Wilmore for the next six months, providing personal mentorship and promising him a custom-sized patrol vehicle upon graduation. Wilmore is currently preparing to retake the exam.



An NBA Hall of Famer is stepping up to help Kemah's police cadet who gained viral attention earlier this year.

What we know:

Basketball icon Shaquille O’Neal stopped by the Kemah Police Department to offer encouragement to 24-year-old police cadet Jordan Wilmore.

Wilmore completed Kemah’s police academy, but fell short on the state exam by just one point. So, Shaq stepped in to sponsor Wilmore for the next six months, promising mentorship, support and even a patrol vehicle big enough for him to fit.

What they're saying:

"I gave him a speech that I would give any other big man in the locker room," Shaq said. "Tell him to keep going. A lot of people realize in this world that before you succeed, you must first learn to fail. So, I’m like, ‘hey man, keep it going.'"

Wilmore says the support has given him new motivation as he prepares to take the exam again.

Kemah PD's viral cadet

The backstory:

The Kemah Police Department went viral earlier this year after the chief posted a photo of Wilmore, who is 7'3" tall.

In the post, the chief joked around about uniforms and all the money extra fabric will cost.

"I've always had a desire and goal to become a police officer," Wilmore told FOX 26 back in September. He says he likes to "serve the community and help out the ones that are in need."