Man found shot in crashed car along US 290 in Jersey Village
JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas - Jersey Village police are investigating after a man was found shot inside a vehicle on the side of the highway late Sunday night.
Shooting investigation
What we know:
Jersey Village police and fire departments responded to reports of a shooting around 11:15 p.m.
Officers found a vehicle in the median on the left side of the outbound U.S. 290 feeder road at Steeple Way.
A man was found shot in the abdomen inside the car. He was taken to a local trauma center, and his condition is currently unknown.
Search for answers
According to a sergeant at the scene, investigators believe the victim was shot at a different location and eventually crashed his vehicle along the feeder road.
What's next:
Police have not released further details regarding a suspect or the original location of the shooting. Police are expected to release a press release.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Jersey Village Police Department.