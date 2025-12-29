Man found shot in crashed car along US 290 in Jersey Village

The Brief Police found a man shot inside a crashed vehicle in Jersey Village late Sunday. Investigators believe the shooting happened elsewhere before the crash on the US 290 feeder road. The man was taken to a trauma center, but his condition is currently unknown.



Jersey Village police are investigating after a man was found shot inside a vehicle on the side of the highway late Sunday night.

Shooting investigation

What we know:

Jersey Village police and fire departments responded to reports of a shooting around 11:15 p.m.

Officers found a vehicle in the median on the left side of the outbound U.S. 290 feeder road at Steeple Way.

A man was found shot in the abdomen inside the car. He was taken to a local trauma center, and his condition is currently unknown.

Search for answers

According to a sergeant at the scene, investigators believe the victim was shot at a different location and eventually crashed his vehicle along the feeder road.

What's next:

Police have not released further details regarding a suspect or the original location of the shooting. Police are expected to release a press release.