A man was shot and killed in a car in the parking lot of a Houston apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

Authorities responded to the 1400 block of Lakeside Estates Drive around 1 a.m.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Police say a man, in his 30s or 40s, was shot multiple times in the torso and legs.

According to police, it appears someone possibly reached into the car from the driver’s side, fired multiple shots into the vehicle and then fled on foot.

SUGGESTED: Teen suspected of shooting another teen to death after argument during basketball game

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting. The investigation continues.