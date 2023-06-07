A teen is suspected of shooting and killing another teen after an argument during a basketball game in a Harris County gated community, the sheriff’s office says.

The shooting was reported shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday on Park Lakes Canyon Trace near Butterfly Path Drive.

Deputies responded to the scene and found a teenager on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to authorities, the teen who was shot lived nearby and had gone over to play basketball.

At some point, the sheriff’s office says, the teen got into an altercation with the suspect, who then shot the other teen.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a deadly shooting.

Authorities say they have identified the suspected shooter, and he is speaking with investigators.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities are collecting video and speaking with witnesses.

Once the investigation is complete, authorities will present the case to the Juvenile Division to determine if charges will be filed.

Anyone who didn’t speak with deputies and has information about the shooting can call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.