The Houston Police Department (HPD) is investigating a homicide after a dead man was found in a Kia SUV.

It happened just after midnight in a shopping center parking lot at 1175 Edgebrook Drive in southeast Houston.

Authorities say the victim was discovered with a gunshot wound on the passenger side of the vehicle. Preliminary investigations revealed the shooting did not occur in the parking lot.

The SUV driver, who called the Houston Fire Department (HFD), has been detained as a person of interest. Clearlake officers had initially responded to an assist-the-firefighter call at the scene.

HPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.