A man was discovered dead early this morning near a walking trail in northwest Houston.

The area, predominantly an industrial park, was where Cy Fair Fire Department responded after receiving reports of an individual down. Medics confirmed the man’s death at the scene.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Authorities say the victim, who was found with apparent gunshot and possible stab wounds, showed signs of a potential struggle based on his clothing. Investigators are working to identify the deceased and determine whether the homicide occurred at this location or elsewhere. Shell casings were found in the nearby parking lot, and surveillance cameras in the area might provide crucial evidence.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The Harris County Sheriff's Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the case. The exact time of death has not yet been established.