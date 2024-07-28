Expand / Collapse search
Houston crime: Body found near walking trail with possible struggle indicated

By
Published  July 28, 2024 12:07pm CDT
FOX 26 Houston

Houston - A man was discovered dead early this morning near a walking trail in northwest Houston

The area, predominantly an industrial park, was where Cy Fair Fire Department responded after receiving reports of an individual down. Medics confirmed the man’s death at the scene.

Authorities say the victim, who was found with apparent gunshot and possible stab wounds, showed signs of a potential struggle based on his clothing. Investigators are working to identify the deceased and determine whether the homicide occurred at this location or elsewhere. Shell casings were found in the nearby parking lot, and surveillance cameras in the area might provide crucial evidence.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the case. The exact time of death has not yet been established.