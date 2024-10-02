A man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in west Houston. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 12100 block of the street.

Witnesses say the man was involved in a dispute with two other men. During the altercation, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot him. The victim was found dead on the sidewalk.

The two men fled the scene, running into a nearby apartment complex.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.