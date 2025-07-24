Man shot in chest near Houston's Eleanor Tinsley Park

The Brief A man was shot in the chest near Eleanor Tinsley Park in Houston. Police say his girlfriend had gotten into an argument with some other people before the shooting. The man is expected to survive.



Houston police are investigating a shooting near Eleanor Tinsley Park early Thursday morning.

Shooting near Houston park

What we know:

According to police, a group was hanging out in the parking lot of the park off of Allen Parkway when a woman got into an argument with other people.

Police say the woman’s boyfriend was shot in the chest by someone described only as a "young male".

The wounded man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

The gunman may have gotten into a truck and left the scene, authorities say.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A shooting near Eleanor Tinsley Park.

What we don't know:

The identity of the person who was shot has not been released, but he’s believed to be in his late teens or early 20s. There is no description of the gunman.

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department.