Houston shooting: Man crashes after being shot on Aldine Bender

Houston police are asking for information after a man was shot by an unknown suspect while driving in north Houston.

According to Houston Police Lieutenant Riley, around 11:30 p.m. the victim was driving along Aldine Bender when an unknown suspect pulled up beside his vehicle and shot into his car.

He was hit in the torso then crashed into a fence, police say.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy of Houston OnScene

Houston police report the man was taken to a local hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Lt. Rile says they have no information about that suspect or motive. Anyone with information is asked to call Houston police or Crime Stoppers.