Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Montgomery County
18
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:12 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:41 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:08 AM CDT, Jackson County
Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:36 AM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:43 AM CDT, Calhoun County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Fort Bend County, Polk County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from MON 2:43 PM CDT until MON 4:45 PM CDT, Harris County, Waller County
Flood Advisory
until MON 5:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
from MON 3:33 PM CDT until MON 5:45 PM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
Flood Advisory
from MON 2:28 PM CDT until MON 4:30 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Washington County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 4:30 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Walker County, Washington County

Houston shooting: Male found dead in bushes outside home on Cruse Road

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

Houston police say an elderly homeowner and his caretaker found someone shot to death in front of his house on Monday morning.

Officers responded to a call around 9 a.m. in the 4900 block of Cruse Road near Lockwood Drive.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Houston police investigate a deadly shooting on Cruse Road.

Police say an elderly man lives at the home, and when his caretaker came over, they found an unknown male dead in the bushes.

It’s unclear exactly how the shooting unfolded, but police say it could have started out in the street and then spilled over onto the homeowner’s property.

Houston police investigate a deadly shooting on Cruse Road.

Police say there were reports that some gunshots were heard overnight, but they were still working out the timeline.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.