Houston police say an elderly homeowner and his caretaker found someone shot to death in front of his house on Monday morning.

Officers responded to a call around 9 a.m. in the 4900 block of Cruse Road near Lockwood Drive.

Houston police investigate a deadly shooting on Cruse Road.

Police say an elderly man lives at the home, and when his caretaker came over, they found an unknown male dead in the bushes.

It’s unclear exactly how the shooting unfolded, but police say it could have started out in the street and then spilled over onto the homeowner’s property.

Police say there were reports that some gunshots were heard overnight, but they were still working out the timeline.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.