Reward offered for information on deadly 2025 Third Ward shooting

The Brief 19-year-old Jaylon Fox was found fatally shot on Easter Sunday 2025. There is no information available about any potential suspects or a motive. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to any arrests.



Over a year after a 19-year-old's shooting death in Houston's Third Ward, Crime Stoppers are now offering a cash reward for anyone with any answers.

Houston crime: Fatal Easter 2025 shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened on April 20, 2025. Police were called to Rosalie Street, near Elgin and Ellis Streets, at about 3:30 p.m.

According to Crime Stoppers of Houston, a witness saw 19-year-old Jaylon Fox stumble and fall. Investigators learned Fox had been shot, and he was later pronounced deceased.

As of this report, no suspects are in custody. There is no information available about any potential suspects or a motive.

Jaylon Fox (Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers)

What you can do:

"Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward."