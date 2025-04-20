Houston: Police investigate deadly shooting in Third Ward

The Brief The shooting was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. One person is reportedly deceased. Police are investigating on Rosalie Street.



Police are investigating in Houston's Third Ward after a deadly shooting was reported on Sunday.

Houston: Rosalie Street shooting

What we know:

The shooting reportedly happened in the 3100 block of Rosalie Street. A call about the shooting came in shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Houston Police tell FOX 26 that one person has been pronounced dead.

Police were continuing their investigation as of 5 p.m. on Sunday.

What we don't know:

There is no information at this time regarding the victim, any suspects, or a possible motive behind the shooting.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.