Houston: Police investigate deadly shooting in Third Ward
HOUSTON - Police are investigating in Houston's Third Ward after a deadly shooting was reported on Sunday.
Houston: Rosalie Street shooting
What we know:
The shooting reportedly happened in the 3100 block of Rosalie Street. A call about the shooting came in shortly after 3:30 p.m.
Houston Police tell FOX 26 that one person has been pronounced dead.
Police were continuing their investigation as of 5 p.m. on Sunday.
What we don't know:
There is no information at this time regarding the victim, any suspects, or a possible motive behind the shooting.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Houston Police Department