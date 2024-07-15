The Houston Police Department is looking for four individuals charged in connection with a violent confrontation on June 17 that left a man and a teenage girl wounded.

The victims, a 29-year-old man, and a 14-year-old girl, were shot during the altercation around 6:20 p.m. at Trails of Ashford Apartments on Brant Rock Drive. They were transported to a nearby hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition.

Candy Brooks Bryant, 42, now faces charges of deadly conduct and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Brothers Jhaudarien Butler, 20, and Jhaumel Duwuan Butler, 21, have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Charzetta Je McNeal, 26, is facing charges of criminal mischief. All charges have been filed in the 174th State District Court.

HPD says the trouble began with a dispute between the male victim and a suspect identified only as "Eastside." Tensions quickly escalated, leading to a female suspect vandalizing the victim’s vehicle. This act of vandalism triggered a hail of gunfire that struck both the man and the teenage girl. The suspects fled the scene before authorities arrived.

Investigations led to the identification of Bryant, the Butlers, and McNeal as the key suspects. Despite the charges, all four individuals remain at large.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of wanted suspects in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.