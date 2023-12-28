An employee at an auto body shop is accused of shooting two of his coworkers on Wednesday night, according to Houston police.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 15500 block of Lee Road.

Authorities say two men in their early 30s were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

Police say three employees had been at the shop, and one of the men got upset at the other two men. Police say he shot them and then fled the scene.

Police weren’t sure if he fled on foot or in a vehicle. His identity has not been released.