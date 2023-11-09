A man crashed after he was shot in the head while driving in northeast Houston, police say.

Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police say officers saw what they initially believed to be a crash in the 5800 block of Tidwell, but no one was in the car.

Shortly after, a man with a gunshot wound to the back of his head approached them.

Police say he was walking and talking before he was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting and crash on Tidwell.

According to HPD, the man told officers that there had been a disturbance at a gas station down the street in the 5100 block of Tidwell, and someone in another vehicle started chasing him as he was driving away.

At some point, police say a shot was fired through the man’s back window, and the bullet struck him in the back of his head.

He kept driving until he lost control of the vehicle and crashed, authorities say.

There is no description of the suspect or suspects at this time. Police were looking for surveillance video that may have captured what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Major Assaults at (713)308-8800.