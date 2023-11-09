A 20-year-old man has died after he was shot in the street in Downtown Houston, and police are searching for the shooter.

The shooting occurred around 1:20 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Austin Street and Lamar Street.

According to police, the 20-year-old man was walking with a friend or a family member when they crossed paths with a female and a male.

Police say the two groups got into some kind of argument, and the female then pulled out a gun and fired two shots.

The 20-year-old man was shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Houston police investigate a deadly shooting on Austin Street.

Police say the shooter and the male she was with fled from the scene. Authorities have not released a detailed description at this time.

According to the preliminary investigation, police say it doesn’t appear that the 20-year-old man and the shooter knew each other.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video. The investigation is ongoing.