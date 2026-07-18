Minor shot during gathering near Houston's Discovery Green

The Brief Police say about 100 minors were gathered Friday night when a fight broke out between a group of men. A gun was pulled during the fight, causing the crowd to disperse and an innocent minor to be shot. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



A minor was sent to a hospital Friday night after he was shot during a fight in Downtown Houston.

Houston crime: Minor shot near Discovery Green

What we know:

The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. Friday on Austin and Leeland Streets.

According to a lieutenant at the scene, there was a group of about 100 minors near Discovery Green at the time. Undercover officers were reportedly there for crowd control.

During the gathering, a fight broke out between a group of men. Someone in the group pulled out a gun and opened fire, causing the crowd to scatter.

A minor who wasn't involved in the fight was shot in the armpit. The minor was sent to a hospital and is expected to recover.

There is no suspect in custody as of this report.

Police believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

There is no suspect description at this time.

There are no details about the gathering that was being held at the time, but officials say the event was not a teen takeover.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information about this shooting can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Major Assaults Division: 713-308-8800

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)