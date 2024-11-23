A shooting between neighbors is being investigated by the Houston Police Department after two people were shot in southeast Houston.

Lieutenant Willkens says neighbors at 2235 Des Jardines had been drinking when they got into an argument just before 9 p.m. It escalated to the point that one person pulled out a weapon and shot at the other two.

One person was shot in the leg and the other in the buttocks, police reported. Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

The suspect stayed at the scene and was taken into custody by police, said Lt. Willkens.

No charges have been announced at this time.