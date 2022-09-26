Houston shooting: David Evaristo Acosta, 22, charged with family member’s murder
article
HOUSTON - A man is accused of shooting a family member to death during an argument at a Houston home.
David Evaristo Acosta, 22, is charged with murder in connection to the deadly shooting in the 1400 block of Oxford Street around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS
Police say Acosta and the family member were arguing when Acosta pulled a gun and shot the 24-year-old man. The wounded man did not survive his injuries.
According to police, Acosta fled, but officers found his vehicle a short time later and took him into custody.