Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:35 PM CDT, Wharton County, Matagorda County
8
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Polk County, Calhoun County, Grimes County, Brazos County, Chambers County, Liberty County, San Jacinto County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Liberty County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 5:00 AM CDT, Fort Bend County, Brazoria County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 9:41 AM CDT until SUN 1:56 AM CDT, Brazoria County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Inland Galveston County, Chambers County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Southern Liberty County
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 10:11 AM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 2:45 PM CDT, Inland Harris County, Southern Liberty County, San Jacinto County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Chambers County

Suspect wanted in north Harris County shooting; 18-year-old killed, sheriff says

By
Published  June 13, 2025 2:35pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • The shooting happened Thursday night on Butte Creek Road.
    • 21-year-old Angel Gomez Montanez is wanted for the death of Christopher Rodriguez Lara.
    • Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office (713-274-9100) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).

HOUSTON - Harris County deputies are looking for a suspect who is accused of killing an 18-year-old on Thursday night.

Butte Creek Road shooting: Suspect wanted

What we know:

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called shortly after 10 p.m. in the 17000 block of Butte Creek Road, near FM 1960 and Kuykhendahl Road.

The sheriff says 18-year-old Christopher Rodriguez Lana was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives say the shooting stemmed from an argument about rent payment between Rodriguez Lana and 21-year-old Angel Gomez Montanez.

A warrant has been issued for Montanez' arrest, according to Sheriff Gonzalez.

What we don't know:

There is no information on where Montanez went after the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Montanez' whereabouts or the case in general can call one of the following agencies:

  • Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit: 713-274-9100
  • Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

Crime and Public SafetyHarris CountyHouston