Suspect wanted in north Harris County shooting; 18-year-old killed, sheriff says

The Brief The shooting happened Thursday night on Butte Creek Road. 21-year-old Angel Gomez Montanez is wanted for the death of Christopher Rodriguez Lara. Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office (713-274-9100) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Harris County deputies are looking for a suspect who is accused of killing an 18-year-old on Thursday night.

Butte Creek Road shooting: Suspect wanted

What we know:

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called shortly after 10 p.m. in the 17000 block of Butte Creek Road, near FM 1960 and Kuykhendahl Road.

The sheriff says 18-year-old Christopher Rodriguez Lana was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives say the shooting stemmed from an argument about rent payment between Rodriguez Lana and 21-year-old Angel Gomez Montanez.

A warrant has been issued for Montanez' arrest, according to Sheriff Gonzalez.

What we don't know:

There is no information on where Montanez went after the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Montanez' whereabouts or the case in general can call one of the following agencies:

Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit: 713-274-9100

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)