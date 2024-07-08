Houston shooting: Authorities on scene of officer-involved shooting on Hollister Street

The Houston Police Department are currently on the scene following an officer-involved shooting on Monday night.

Details are limited, but officials said the shooting occurred in the 6000 block of Hollister Street around 8 p.m.

Officials said the officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect in the shooting has been detained, authorities said.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.