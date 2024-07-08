Houston shooting: Authorities on scene of officer-involved shooting on Hollister Street

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 5:00 AM CDT, Polk County
15
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:20 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:32 AM CDT until TUE 12:40 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:24 PM CDT, Galveston County, Harris County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Galveston County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:12 PM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:15 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:12 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Heat Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from MON 7:12 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston Island

Houston shooting: Authorities on scene of officer-involved shooting on Hollister Street

By
Published  July 8, 2024 9:06pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department are currently on the scene following an officer-involved shooting on Monday night. 

Details are limited, but officials said the shooting occurred in the 6000 block of Hollister Street around 8 p.m.

Officials said the officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

The suspect in the shooting has been detained, authorities said. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 