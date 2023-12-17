Houston shooting: Authorities on scene of officer-involved shooting in NE Houston

Houston police are on the scene following an officer-involved shooting in northeast Houston this afternoon.

Details are very limited, but officials said the shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Brewster following a robbery.

SUGGESTED: 1 dead, 1 injured after house party ends in multiple gunshots heard in Southeast Houston

Officials said the officer was uninjured.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.