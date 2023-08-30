An argument between two drivers in the parking lot of a Houston gas station ended with one of them shot, police say.

The shooting was reported around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 7000 block of the Gulf Freeway.

Police say two of their sergeants were in the convenience store when a man walked in with a gunshot wound to the wrist and said the man who had shot him had just left.

The man who was shot drove himself to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on the Gulf Freeway.

The officers went after the suspect and were able to locate him, police say. He allegedly had a stolen pistol and marijuana when the officers found him.

Police say they spoke with the suspect, who said that the two men had gotten out of their vehicles to argue about who was blocking who in the parking lot.

At one point, they got back into their vehicles, and the suspect’s vehicle was allegedly hit by the other man’s vehicle. They reportedly then got back out of their vehicles.

One of the men supposedly tried to hit the other man, who had a pistol and shot him, police say.

Police say the suspect is expected to face charges. The investigation continues.