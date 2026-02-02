Waller homeowners to get relief from natural gas bills nearing $500

The Brief Several homeowners in the Oakwood Estates in the City of Waller say their natural gas bills started spiking to $400 and $500 a month or more this winter. While natural gas prices are higher this year, these homeowners noticed their rates were two to three times higher than some nearby cities. In response, the Mayor tells us the City will reduce the rate by $7 per MCF and look for ways to cut it further.



Some relief is coming for homeowners in the City of Waller who have been hit by high natural gas bills.

City of Waller neighborhood heating bill problem

What we know:

Eight homeowners in the new Oakwood Estates neighborhood contacted FOX 26, saying their home heating bills are through the roof.

We reached out to Mayor Danny Marburger, who said he immediately called a staff meeting about the rates.

Marburger called us back the same day, saying the City would reduce the rate by $7 per MCF and will look at the possibility of cutting it further this week.

It was news these homeowners were glad to hear, after receiving bills that they say made them hot under the collar.

$400 to $500 gas bills

The backstory:

"All of a sudden, we started getting bills that were $500, $400 just for the gas alone," said homeowner Edward Aragon.

"We got slapped with a $450 gas bill for only 20 days," said Eric Olmos.

These homeowners just recently bought new homes in Oakwood Estates in the City of Waller, which provides their gas service.

"We understand the price of energy in all sectors is going up, but we shouldn’t have to pay three to four times the rate of natural gas out here," said Arragon.

"CenterPoint charges three times less, the City of Tomball charges three times less, the City of College Station is at least two times less," said homeowner Daryl Runge.

Many of these homeowners say the high cost of gas has forced them to use space heaters instead. While others say they've had to bite the bullet and use the gas heat to keep their children warm at night during the recent freezing temperatures.

"That’s going to cost me $100 just to warm up my home for two nights, not even days. Two nights with two young kids," said Olmos.

"It’s not sustainable to live out here, paying during the winter months $400, $500, $800 a month just for a gas bill. It’s not doable," said Arragon.

What's next:

The Mayor says the $7 cut per MCF will be for January bills. One homeowner confirms that his rate was reduced on his January bill.

The mayor says they'll keep working to look for ways to lower the rates.

Marburger explained that it's a challenge to balance the rates with ensuring the city has enough gas for cold snaps like we've been having.

We also contacted the Texas Railroad Commission, which oversees natural gas utilities.

An RRC spokesperson tells us they’re looking into the issue and will get back with us. We’ll keep you posted.