Reported drive-by shooting kills 1 in Acres Homes

Detectives were called to Houston's Acres Homes area after a deadly shooting in the area on Friday.

Fatal Acres Homes shooting

What they're saying:

Officials tell FOX 26 that a shooting happened on Dalview Street, near TC Jester Boulevard and Garapan Street.

One person has been pronounced deceased.

Authorities say a drive-by shooting took place at the scene.

Homicide detectives were called to investigate shortly before 5 p.m.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.