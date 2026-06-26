Reported drive-by shooting kills 1 in Acres Homes
HOUSTON - Detectives were called to Houston's Acres Homes area after a deadly shooting in the area on Friday.
Fatal Acres Homes shooting
What they're saying:
Officials tell FOX 26 that a shooting happened on Dalview Street, near TC Jester Boulevard and Garapan Street.
One person has been pronounced deceased.
Authorities say a drive-by shooting took place at the scene.
Homicide detectives were called to investigate shortly before 5 p.m.
No other details are available at this time.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Houston Police Department.