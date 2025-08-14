Houston shooting: $5k reward being offered for information regarding deadly May shooting

The Brief A $5,000 reward is being offered for information following the deadly shooting of one man that occurred in May. Officials stated a disturbance escalated into chaos as more than 20 firearms were discharged in multiple directions, injuring several people. In a news release, authorities said Joe's family is pleading with the community to come forward with any information that could help identify and arrest those responsible for his killing.



Houston crime: $5,000 reward being offered for information regarding deadly shooting

According to officials, the shooting occurred on Sunday, May 4, just after 12:45 a.m. in the 6000 block of Cherryhill Street.

Officials stated a disturbance escalated into chaos as more than 20 firearms were discharged in multiple directions, injuring several people.

Authorities said amid the shooting, Joe Mendoza was struck by gunfire and suffered deadly injuries.

In a news release, authorities said Joe's family is pleading with the community to come forward with any information that could help identify and arrest those responsible for his killing.

Joe Mendoza

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.