Houston shooting: 4 juveniles shot on Collier, police investigating

Houston police are investigating after four juveniles were injured on Thursday night, officials said

Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Megan Howard said just after 9 p.m. authorities received a shooting call in the 2200 block of Collier.

When authorities arrived, four juveniles, ages 10, 14, 15, and 16, were shot. Three were wounded in extremities and one was wounded in the abdomen.

All four juveniles were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigation revealed the three suspects came to a home, and family members saw them outside approaching with guns, and attempted to go inside.

Police said the suspects then proceeded to call people to come out of the house, and eventually the door was opened to the home.

Authorities stated that two of the suspects fired their weapons into the house.

Howard said the three suspects, possibly teens and were wearing masks, fled the scene following the shooting.

Police believe the shooting was a targeted act and not a random one.

The shooting remains under investigation.