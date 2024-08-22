CenterPoint Energy is conducting a series of community meetings to engage with local residents as part of its efforts to enhance its infrastructure following Hurricane Beryl's extensive damage.

The recent meeting in Pasadena marked the third of these community gatherings. Held at the local community center, the open house-style event allowed residents to ask questions and gain information about power restoration and storm preparedness.

In August, CenterPoint Energy launched a resiliency initiative aimed at strengthening its systems and communication strategies. The company is on track to meet several objectives for the month, including installing hundreds of trip savers, replacing wooden utility poles with more durable fiberglass poles, and clearing vegetation around electric lines.

Alejandra Diaz, a spokesperson for CenterPoint Energy, emphasized the company's commitment to community engagement.

"Right now, we're focused on our commitment to our communities, and making sure that they feel heard and that we incorporate all the feedback that we get into our plans as well," Diaz said.

Local resident Karen Blackshear acknowledged past issues with equipment failures but noted improvements in recent years.

"We've had a lot of equipment failures and things with CenterPoint, but they have been better the last couple of years, they have improved. They definitely have tried. We just want them to keep, to continue. They need to remember the customer," Blackshear stated.

Additionally, CenterPoint Energy has updated its outage tracker map to provide customers with more accurate and timely information. Details about upcoming community meetings and further improvements can be found on the company’s website.